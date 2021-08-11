Lillie Haynes ‘grows close’ to Love Island co-star after being dumped by Liam Reardon

Lillie Haynes ‘grows close’ to Love Island co-star after being dumped by...

Lillie Haynes has reportedly grown close to Jack Barlow, after they were both dumped from Love Island.

The reality stars both joined the show during the Casa Amor challenge, where Lillie struck up a romance with Liam Reardon – who was already coupled up with Millie Court.

Liam decided to stay coupled up with Millie after Casa Amor, despite kissing and sharing a bed with Lillie for days, and his decision meant Lillie was dumped from the show.

Jack also failed to find love on the show, and he too was dumped from the villa.

A source has since told The Sun that the dumped Casa Amor contestants have been chatting regularly since the show, and are planning a date soon.

The insider said: “Sparks flew between Lillie and Jack as soon as they met. They both fancy the pants of each other and had an instant connection.”

“They swapped numbers while in the holding hotel in Majorca and have been swapping flirty messages and chatting on the phone ever since.”

“They’ve not even been on a date yet but Jack has already been introduced to Lillie’s mum via FaceTime,” the source claimed.

“Lillie and Jack are clearly into each other. They haven’t been able to meet up yet because they’ve both been at home quarantining.”

“But they are both out now and are planning to meet up for a date as soon as they can arrange to see how things go.”

“They already built a close friendship over the phone and both of them have made it clear they really fancy each other so love could be in the air.”

After being dumped from Love Island, Lillie briefly returned to have a one-on-one chat with Millie about what happened between her and Liam in Casa Amor.

Millie was left heartbroken over Lillie’s revelations, but she has since forgiven Liam and the pair recently made their romance “exclusive”.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.