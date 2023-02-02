Liam Reardon suffers severe allergic reaction in restaurant

Liam Reardon has revealed he’s suffered a severe allergic reaction in a restaurant abroad.

The 23-year-old took to his Instagram story on Thursday to share the news with his 996k followers.

Alongside a photo of his swollen face, the Love Island star penned: “Nah look at the state of me. I just wanted a burger, instead I’m looking like a melted Welly.”

Liam, who split from Millie Court last July, continued: “Look like Bear Grylls when he got bit by that bee.”

In another snap, the Love Island 2021 winner wrote: “It’s our last few days in Thailand and I ordered a fried chicken burger from the hotel, ate half of it and realised it was completely raw.”

“It’s not even a little bit raw, it’s completely uncooked.”

“The chef defo having a bad day and wanted to ruin someone else’s hahah.”

Liam said he was unsure whether the swelling had been directly caused by the uncooked chicken, or whether pressure had gone to his head while he was trying to throw up.

“Either way I look horrendous and feel rubbish,” he continued. “I’ve taken an anti-allergy tablet and swelling has gone down a bit. Any advice?”

Liam is currently on holiday in Thailand with his Love Island 2021 co-stars Aaron Francis and Chuggs Wallis.