Liam Reardon makes heartbreaking confession after split from Millie Court

Liam Reardon has made a heartbreaking confession after his split from Millie Court.

The former couple shot to fame after winning the 2021 series of the hit dating show.

However, the pair called it quits on their relationship back in July.

Liam has since heartbreakingly revealed that he still “loves [Millie] to bits” after their split.

The Welshman told The UK Sun: “She’s doing amazing. I’m still her biggest fan.”

“You know, I still love her to bits and she’s still doing great,” he said, when asked if they’re still in contact.

On Friday, Millie, who remained in their joint home after their split, revealed she has moved out for a “fresh start”.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, the 25-year-old wrote: “Touch down in the UK and back to reality. Got a busy weekend ahead as today is my last day in this lovely home 🥺.”

“I have enjoyed living here so much and have so many wonderful memories here and I’m really sad to be leaving. But it’s time to move on and have a fresh start 🤍”

Millie continued: “New beginnings for me, exciting things planned and a couple little secrets that will soon unfold as we head into the new year. Things only looking up from here 🙏✨.”

Last month, newly single Liam sparked romance rumours with Abbie Quinnen.

The blonde bombshell and former Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard split back in September after four years together.

Abbie and Liam sparked split rumours after they both attended the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall championship fight at the O2 Arena, London.

A source told The UK Sun: “Abbie and Liam looked gorgeous together. They’re both recently single and looked to be enjoying the attention.”

“They were chatting backstage in the VIP room and then ended up sitting together at the after party,” the source continued.

“It’s obviously early days for them both having only recently come out of serious, long-term relationships, but there was an undeniable chemistry between them.”

Millie shared the news of her and Liam’s split on her Instagram story back in July.

She wrote: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated 😢 💔 it’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.”

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love, Millie ❤️.”

Liam added: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated 😢. Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.”

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year we’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives.”

“We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey. X”

Millie addressed rumours surrounding their break-up in an interview with Fabulous magazine, shutting down claims of infidelity.

The 25-year-old said: “Nothing happened for us to [break up]. No one cheated. It just was a decision that we made because it wasn’t right for us. I want to stick up for Liam and have his back. He’s not a bad guy.”

The Essex native insisted she and her ex still “get on really, really well”, and that they continue to support each other.

She said: “I’m obviously not totally OK, I’m the best Millie that I can be and going through something that’s not very nice.”

“Liam is the one person I saw every day who understood the life-changing experiences we were both going through. We can’t just cut things off, and we’ll still support each other in all that we do.”