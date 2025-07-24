Liam Payne’s sister Ruth shares emotional tribute to the singer on One Direction’s 15th anniversary

The late Liam Payne’s sister, Ruth Gibbins, has shared an emotional tribute to him in honour of One Direction’s 15th anniversary.

The singer died in October of last year after falling from a hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The band – made up of Liam, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson – grew to be one of the biggest boy bands in the world after being put together on The X Factor in 2010.

Now, nine months after Liam’s tragic death, his sister Ruth shared a touching Instagram post on the band’s anniversary.

She shared family photos taken in the same spot years apart, which featured in the band’s iconic Story of My Life music video.

They showed Liam as a young boy and again as a teenager, posing with his loved ones.

Alongside the snaps, Ruth wrote a heartfelt message reflecting on her brother’s life and legacy.

She wrote: “Liam this one’s for you. 15 years of the ‘I’m in a boyband’ text, where Dad ran downstairs to tell us all, absolutely gutted at the time that you’d been sent home again, that you’d been put in a boyband.’

“Your love of 1D never stopped, you were so proud of what you’d achieved and part of the love remaining, guiding us through this darkness is the love of your fans who have loved and supported you for 15 years, they are always so proud of you, I hope you can see it.”

“Your love and support for the other boys never stopped, you were first to congratulate about their successes after the band, you always sang their songs and spoke of them and your memories, they were the brothers you’d always wanted.”

“I have my favourite memories of your band, and going through my 20s watching your success with such pride.”

“One of my favourite memories is when we were at an after party and Souts was telling us about the ‘story of my life’ video idea, and you said ‘ask him what photo of us we’re using’, he told us and I turned to you and said ‘but Nicola’s got a mullet and I’ve got black hair in it?!”

“And you laughed and said ‘I know’ absolutely howling that you’d got us to agree to reenact one of our worst photos. We had the best time filming that video with you.”

“Everyday in your company was always tonic for my soul, no matter where in the world we were. From our dance shows, to small theatres, arenas to stadiums, incredible memories.”

“Another memory that I thought of today, was when we flew to LA to watch your show and due to customs missed the first night we were meant to be at the show, when you walked into my hotel room on the nighttime, you woke my up to say hi and have a quick catch up.”

“And as you were leaving said ‘well Ru, you missed David Beckham tonight’ picked up you gfs bag and left the room, leaving 22 year old me processing the heartbreak of missing David Beckham!”

“1D time will always have such a fond place in my heart, you worked your a*se off for the band, consistently showing how incredible you are.”

“This year, today, isn’t how it used to be. I have so many fan tributes to show you and I know you would be blown away by the love 15 years on. But as I light my Wednesday candle, and speak to you with heart, I hope you’re somewhere sat comfy, laptop on, listening to your bands music from start to finish, smiling.”

“Love always Liam. Once in a lifetime, you were mine.”

Ruth also shared the original message that Liam sent her the day One Direction got formed all those years ago, and it read: “Im in a boy band.”