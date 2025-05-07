Liam Payne’s £24 million legacy revealed – After star died without writing a will

Liam Payne’s £24 million legacy has been revealed after the star died without writing a will.

The One Direction singer tragically fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last October, aged just 31.

The musician passed away without leaving a will specifying what should happen to his money, which is known as intestate death.

According to court records, Liam left £28,595,000; however, this amount was lowered after debts and expenses to £24,280,000.

Documents have also revealed the court has granted power of administration of his estate to Cheryl Tweedy, his former partner and mother of his son.

Also named as an administrator os music lawyer Richard Bray.

Since Liam and his partner at the time of his death, Kate Cassidy were not married or in a civil partnership at the time of his death, she will likely receive none of the money.

Under the UK’s rules of intestacy, it is likely the money will be placed in a trust for his son Bear.

The report comes shortly after his partner Kate revealed the pairs chilling final conversation.

Speaking to Jay Shetty on the latest episode of his podcast On Purpose, Liam’s girlfriend recalled the last thing he said to her before she left Argentina to fly back to Florida a few days before he died.

She said: “I remember sitting there with him and I was going on and on and on about how much I love him, and he laughed and interrupted me and was like: ‘Kate you’re gonna miss your flight your car is in the driveway.’

Liam then said: “You’re acting like this is the last time you are ever gone see me again.”

Kate explained: “I just laughed back. But to look back in time and know that that was the last time I was ever going see him again is just so chilling.”

She said: “I remember sitting there with him and I was going on and on and on about how much I love him, and he laughed and interrupted me and was like: ‘Kate you’re gonna miss your flight your car is in the driveway.’

Liam then said: “You’re acting like this is the last time you are ever gone see me again.”

Kate explained: “I just laughed back. But to look back in time and know that that was the last time I was ever going see him again is just so chilling.”

However, Kate confessed: “I am so blessed that it was that heartfelt goodbye. Our last goodbye I wouldn’t have wanted it to be any differently.

“I am so glad we had that beautiful time together and I wouldn’t change that.”