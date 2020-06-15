Liam Payne shares throwback to mark 10th anniversary of his X Factor audition: ‘I was a scared young man’

The singer thanked his fans and loved ones for their continuous support

Liam Payne has shared an adorable throwback snap to mark the tenth anniversary of his X Factor audition.

One Direction was formed on the talent show back in 2010, after the 26-year-old, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan all entered separately.

Taking to Instagram, Liam posted a photo of himself from the day, alongside an emotional message.

“It’s been 10 years today since my X factor audition… and I just read that my first album just hit over 2 billion streams… that scared young man didn’t think that was gunna happen,” he began the post.

“Seriously thank you, everyone, who’s made this decade of my life possible and to everyone who’s listening thank you for enjoying my music and my bands too.”

The Strip That Down singer also poked fun at the various hairstyles he has had over the past decade.

“p.s. thanks also, for putting up with some awful haircuts like the one above 👌🏼🙌🏼🥰,” he jokingly wrote.

Fans were quick to take to the comment section and react to congratulate Liam on the milestone.

“Congratulations, you deserve this and much more❤️,” one follower penned.

“So proud of you Payno, you deserve it ❤️,” another added.

The news comes after Niall denied that One Direction were getting back together late last month.

Rumours about a reunion began back in March when the bandmates re-followed ex-member Zayn on Twitter.

The Pillowtalk singer famously quit the band in 2015 and severed ties with all four of his bandmates.

