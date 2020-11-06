Liam Payne reveals he spent time ‘away’ from his son – after making an agreement with Cheryl

Liam Payne has revealed he spent time “away” from his son Bear, after making an agreement with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl.
The former couple welcomed their son in March 2017, one year before they called it quits in 2018.
Liam and Cheryl have been working on co-parenting ever since, but during an interview with Tings magazine – the 27-year-old said he was taking time away from Bear.
He said: “[Lockdown] it’s the longest I haven’t seen him [Bear] in his life. But we discussed from the start and for different reasons, me and Cheryl decided I should be away for a little bit.”
“It’s not unusual for me to be in and out of his life,” he confessed. “He’s a quiet and chill child. He doesn’t worry about things too much.”
UPDATE: After Liam’s comments hit headlines, the singer took to Instagram to clarify his statements.
Sharing a photo of a news article’s headline, Liam wrote: “Usually I let these things slide but this is completely out of context…”
“I couldn’t see my son because of the worldwide pandemic that is happening not because I had anything wrong with me like this headline hints at.”
“This interview was done during the first nationwide lockdown at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and I was discussing not being able to see my child which is a difficult time for any parent…”
“I wish sometimes these people would do the research and give context instead of painting people a certain way for click bait,” he added.