Liam Payne reveals he recently reconnected with former bandmate Harry Styles

Liam Payne has revealed he recently reconnected with his former bandmate Harry Styles.

The pair were close friends during their time in One Direction, but they’ve grown apart since the band split in 2015.

During an Instagram Live this week, the 27-year-old said he recently got a call from Harry, which was “really lovely”.

After a fan asked if he’s still in contact with the Watermelon Sugar singer, Liam replied: “Yeah, I did speak to Harry, and it was really lovely.”

“He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I’m struggling or if one of us is in trouble, I feel like.”

“It was a really lovely catch-up actually. And I’ve got a lot of love for the man. He’s great, he’s really, really great.”

He continued: “It’s hard in this position sometimes, you’re watching people’s stories from afar that you used to know so well.”

“That can be difficult when you feel like a piece of you is missing with them at that point, I guess. And I think we’ve all felt this at different times, me and the boys.”

“It’s almost like missing a very dear friend a lot of the time. Everyone’s so busy and you have to be understanding of that.”

“I’d love for us to get in a room at some point. I think it would be the best thing.”

The boyband split in 2015, just months after Zayn Malik dramatically left the group.

Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson have since launched their own solo careers, but fans are still holding out hope they’ll get back together someday.