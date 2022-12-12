Liam Payne reveals he ‘didn’t leave the house for three months’ after backlash over podcast comments

Liam Payne has revealed he “didn’t leave the house for three months” after backlash over controversial comments he made on a podcast.

During his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive back in June, the singer made some offhand comments about his former One Direction bandmates.

The 29-year-old claimed that his debut single ‘Strip That Down’ outperformed all of his former bandmate’s similar releases.

In the same podcast, he revealed that there were “many reasons why” he disliked Zayn Malik.

Liam came under fire for the comments, and he has since revealed he struggled with the backlash.

Taking to his Instagram Stories over the weekend, the father-of-one said: “It got quite dark for me for one point when you guys turned on me. I didn’t leave the house for 3 months.”

“You guys know I’m sorry about all that stuff I love my boys not sure what was going on with me other than I had a problem with me and I took it out on everyone else… Never had a bigger chip on my shoulder and I’m really glad to lose it.”

“I’m hoping that you guys can forgive me in time because we’ve been through far [too] much,” he added.

Speaking on the podcast over the summer, Liam said: “There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn [Malik] and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side.”

Implying that Zayn’s upbringing was partially to blame for his questionable behaviour in recent years, Liam continued: “If I had had to go through what he went through through his growth and whatever else…”

“My parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times, and Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.”

“You can always look at the man for where he is and say ‘oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d***,’ but at the end of the day once you understand what he’s been through to get to the point, and whether or not if he he actually even wanted to be there…”

Liam added that he himself is “so misunderstood,” so he “can’t sit here and d**k on [Zayn] because of whatever.”

After the podcast aired and Liam came under fire, he took to Twitter to clarify his comments.

He wrote: “Guys – I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide.”

“They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have.”

“I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family.”

“Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever,” he added.

Zayn dramatically quit One Direction back in 2015, a year before the group’s indefinite hiatus.