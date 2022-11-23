Ad
Liam Payne enjoys night out with new girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Emma Costigan
Liam Payne enjoyed a night out with his new girlfriend Kate Cassidy on Tuesday night.

The former One Direction star was papped hand-in-hand with the blonde beauty, just weeks after they made their first public appearance together.

Liam looked smart in a black high-neck top and black suit, while Kate donned a beige leather suit, black corset and black shoes.

Liam and Kate spent the night in Marylebone bar-restaurant Chiltern Firehouse – where they reportedly stayed until 1.45am.

Last month, the identity of the 29-year-old’s new beau was revealed.

The couple had been spotted holding hands in London, as they headed to a Halloween party together dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

A source told The UK Sun at the time: “They are mad about each other. Kate is a wild girl so Liam is definitely in for a fun ride. She is always out in nightclubs and seems to be loving London.”

According to the publication, Kate is from New Jersey but has been living in London for the past couple of months.

She took to Instagram last month to share a snap of her and Liam in their Halloween costumes.

Liam’s new rumoured romance comes months after he confirmed his split from his fiancée Maya Henry, after she publicly reacted to photos of him “wrapped around” model Aliana Mawla.

Liam and Maya

Photos of the Strip That Down singer embracing Aliana from behind emerged on a fan account, who initially thought it was Maya in the photo.

But Maya, who got engaged to Liam in August 2020, wrote under the post: “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman.”

“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now,” she added.

Liam and Maya | Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

In response to Maya’s comment, a rep for Liam confirmed the couple had parted ways.

