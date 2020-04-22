Liam Payne claims Zayn Malik’s mother forced him to audition for The X Factor

The singer said his former bandmate never enjoyed fame

Liam Payne has claimed Zayn Malik’s mother forced him to audition for The X Factor.

One Direction was formed on The X Factor back in 2010, after Liam, Zayn, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan all auditioned separately.

They quickly became the biggest boyband in the world, but Zayn dramatically quit the band in 2015 – as he struggled to deal with fame.

Speaking about Zayn’s clear unhappiness before quitting One Direction, Liam told the Daily Star Online: “I remember Zayn telling us the story that it was his mum who got him to go to the audition the day he didn’t want to go, and that was literally what we saw all the way through One Direction.”

During their rise to fame, Liam and his other bandmates, Harry, Louis and Niall, knew Zayn struggled in the limelight.

“We always kind of knew that there were moments when One Direction was really Zayn and then there were moments when it really wasn’t,” he explained.

The Strip That Down star also confessed that Zayn doesn’t like to perform, but he loves making music.

The former bandmates recently sparked rumours they’re set to reunite for their 10-year anniversary, after they all started following Zayn again on social media.

However, Liam has cast doubt on those rumours, by saying: “I think it is a bit premature [to think us re-following Zayn means he’s back].”

“Look at it this the way, every time one of us releases an album it is another two years and now with this [coronavirus] on top of it everyone has had to backlog tours almost and cancel things.”

