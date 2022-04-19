Liam Payne breaks his silence on his ‘bizarre’ accent in viral post-Oscars interview

Liam Payne has broken his silence on his “bizarre” accent in that viral post-Oscars interview.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s annual Academy Awards viewing party, the One Direction star defended his friend Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock.

Fans were left very confused after hearing the 28-year-old’s unusual accent, which was described as a hybrid of American, Irish, Dutch and Welsh.

‘I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do.’ ‘I had to leave my chair I’ll be honest with you, it cut me really deep.’@LiamPayne reacts to the dramatic moment Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife. pic.twitter.com/OGT4bA8jDi — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 28, 2022

Liam, who is from Wolverhampton and resides in Los Angeles, has since explained why his accent sounded so different, admitting that he had “a lot to drink” on the night.

During an Instagram Live, the singer also revealed his accent is “ever-changing” depending on who he is around and insisted that he is normally “good at accents”.

He joked: “I’m good at accents, I pride myself on them! I just wish sometimes I could do my own. No I mean, what can I say about that really? It was quite funny.”

The father-of-one added: “I had asked Good Morning Britain, the presenter, I said, “Please don’t ask me too much because I’ve had a lot to drink and I’m under-ly educated about the Oscars”. I said “please don’t ask me too much”.

“Now the very first question the man asked me was, ‘What do you think about Will Smith?’ Now can you imagine, imagine being put on the spot in that moment and knowing, ‘I can’t say anything wrong because I’m gonna upset someone’ and I just did the best I could.”

Liam admitted he still stands by what he said in the interview, adding: “I’m just sorry it came out in so many accents! I’m not even sure if it’s an accent I can do.”

Liam told fans to watch his first X Factor audition, because you can’t tell he’s even from Birmingham in it.

He said: “I didn’t know the Birmingham accent was going to become really cool because of Peaky Blinders, but I don’t sound like I’m from Birmingham really [in the audition]. But when my mum’s here, you bl**dy bet I do!”

Liam also referred to himself as a “social chameleon” in the Live because his voice changes depending on who he’s with, adding: “That day – I’ll tell you the truth – I was staying in a house with two German people, three people from Texas, one person from Liverpool and me.”

“It sounded like one of those jokes people say where an Irishman and an Englishman walk into a pub!”