Liam Payne and Cheryl ‘closer than ever’ – three years after their split

Liam Payne and Cheryl ‘closer than ever’ – three years after their...

Liam Payne has revealed he’s “closer than ever” to his ex-girlfriend Cheryl, almost three years after their split.

The former 1D star split from the Call My Name singer in July 2018, after two years together.

Despite their break up, Liam and Cheryl have maintained a good relationship, as they continue to co-parent their four-year-old son Bear.

During a new interview with Glamour, the 27-year-old said: “Cheryl is literally the best person to co-parent with.”

“No stress involved. It’s very, very relaxed, and we spend a lot of time on FaceTime.”

“And it’s been really lovely, and I’m closer to them than I’ve ever been before, actually, which is really, really nice.”

Back in January, Liam told fans he had to get a Covid test before visiting Bear during lockdown.

During an Instagram Live with producer Ben Winston, he said: “I went and saw Bear today we had a little hangout which was nice as I hadn’t seen him in a couple of weeks.”

“It’s hard with the COVID thing as I have to make sure I’m negative before I go over and see him so it’s having to wait that couple of days before you can test so…”

“He’s only up the street and it’s dead complicated but he’s gotten so big, huge.”