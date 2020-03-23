Liam Gallagher leaves fans in hysterics with videos to amuse himself during the Coronavirus outbreak

The singer has been finding ways to keep his followers entertained

Liam Gallagher leaves fans in hysterics with videos to amuse himself during...

Liam Gallagher has left his fans in hysterics after posting a series of hilarious videos on social media.

The former Oasis singer decided to amuse himself and his fans during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In his latest clip, Liam posted a video to Twitter in which he donned a colander on his head.

He proceeded to sing “With mash make Smash,” at the camera, referencing the song from the old instant mashed potato adverts.

Mash up ya big bad self pic.twitter.com/EmQpxYg1KV — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 22, 2020

The clip was captioned “Mash up ya big bad self”

On Saturday, Liam decided to make the process of washing hands fun when he remixed Oasis’ Wonderwall into a new coronavirus tune.

The 47-year-old captioned the post “New tune WONDERWASH c’mon you know LG x.”

He proceeded sing-along to the famous song but changed some of the lyrics to reflect the COVID-19 pandemic.

New tune WONDERWASH c’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/gGB1LyipB4 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020

“By now you should’ve somehow / Realized what you gotta do / Wash your hands / Scrub your toes / Scratch your a**e and pick your nose / C’mon you know,” Liam sung.

Liam tried to entertain fans further by stating that he and his brother Noel Gallagher had been self-isolating for numerous years.

“Me n Rkid have been self isolating for 10 years c’mon a couple of months ain’t f***ing hurt,” he tweeted.