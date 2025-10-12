Liam Gallagher becomes grandad for first time as daughter Molly gives birth

Liam Gallagher has become a grandad for the first time after his daughter Molly gave birth to a baby boy.

The 27-year-old shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, along with a banner that read “we adore you” and images of her son, Rudy.

The 53-year-old vocalist of Oasis first met his daughter in 2018, after her mother, Lisa Moorish, raised her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly (@mollymoorishgallagher)

The musician has three other children, a daughter from his relationship with US journalist Liza Ghorbani, and two sons from his marriages to singer Nicole Appleton and actress Patsy Kensit.

In the sweet announcement, Molly wrote: “In a message to you, Rudy 💙”

A “hello baby” sign on a kitchen door and a photo of the new mother clutching her son’s hand were among the other sweet snaps she shared.

Molly’s football player boyfriend, Nathaniel Phillips, is shown holding their son in a third picture, while Rudy is wearing an orange jumper with the letter “R” on the back.

Molly’s mother sweetly congratulated her daughter, writing: “That last slide!!! ‘IM RUDY I’M NEW’ 🩵🩵🩵🩵🥹😭🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 My beautiful grandson 🤗🤗🤗”

Molly’s half-brother Gene also sweetly wrote: “❤️❤️❤️”

Molly announced in May that she was expecting her first child, posting a photo with her boyfriend as she held her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly (@mollymoorishgallagher)

Before his reconciliation with his daughter in 2017, Liam acknowledged that he “didn’t get on” with his daughter’s mother and that he had “never got around” to meeting his daughter.

The next year, he posted a picture of them standing together, joined by his sons Lennon and Gene.