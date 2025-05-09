Liam and Noel Gallagher given ‘strict health warnings’ before they embark on Oasis reunion tour

It has been revealed that Liam and Noel Gallagher have been given “strict health warnings” ahead of embarking on their Oasis reunion tour this summer.

According to a new report, the brothers have been advised to throughly take care of themselves with their sold-out stadium gigs coming up.

Liam and Noel have allegedly gone through “thorough” examinations and testing to get insurance for the concerts.

Speaking with The Mirror, a source commented that the scrutiny surrounding the pair’s health and well-being is “like an astronaut going into space” due to the high value risk of the Oasis Live ’25 Tour.

The musicians have received extensive advice and offers of useful treatments while being told to “not over indulge” as to make sure they are fit and well for all the shows.

The source also shared with the outlet: “It’s going to be a lot different to the 90s – most rock and roll fun is banned!”

This comes after the band left fans in a state of worry last week after it was revealed that they made some separate plans for their tour beginning this July.

Although they reunited for a reunion last month and are set to embark on tour across the UK and Ireland, it appears that they aren’t completely onside with one another.

According to The Sun, the pair have “chosen to have completely separate green rooms and after-parties for their UK tour dates.”

A source shared with the outlet: “You might be seeing Oasis on stage but you will not be seeing Liam and Noel together afterwards.”

They continued: “Each of them had a VIP list where their friends and famous fans could buy their tickets. But depending on which brother you got your ticket off, it’s their green room and after-party you’re invited to.”

“So if you’re on Noel’s list but fancy going across to say hello to Liam, it’s going to be a case of trying to blag entry. It seems like they are totally separate events.’

“It’s gutting for people who want to hang out with both of them but it seems they’re keeping it all at a distance.”

Liam and his brother Noel will come back together to play shows across the UK and Ireland, and it will mark their first time sharing the stage since the latter quit the band in 2009.

They will also be playing shows across America, Canada, and Mexico for their Oasis Live ’25 tour.

Liverpool indie band Cast have confirmed they will be supporting Oasis for the rock legends’ “biblical” shows in 2025.

On top of a sold-out tour, a source shared with The Sun that the brothers have started up their own new company to create a movie about the Oasis comeback concerts.

Although the pair reportedly received a high number of offers from production companies to shoot the movie, they themselves have launched Uprise North Ltd to oversee the movie’s creation.

“Noel and Liam’s fractured relationship is properly mended and they’re both fully committed to this tour,” the source told the outlet.

They continued: “They had endless offers from companies wanting to make and distribute their ­come- back film but by opening this new company, they appear to be taking total control.”

The brothers reportedly want to “set the narrative from the start on their comeback” and wish to be “in control” of whatever takes place during the live performances.