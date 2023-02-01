Lewis Capaldi to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards

Lewis Capaldi is set to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The awards ceremony will take place at the O2 Arena in London on February 11, with Mo Gilligan returning as host.

Speaking ahead of the show, Lewis said: “Last time I played The BRIT Awards I was so scared that I had a panic attack before I went on, and then got hammered afterwards. Looking forward to more of the same this year.”

The Scottish singer’s hit track ‘Forget Me’ is up for Song of the Year.

Sam Smith, Stormzy, David Guetta, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Cat Burns and Ella Henderson will also perform at the 2023 BRITS, which will be broadcast live on ITV and will be streamed on the BRIT’s YouTube channel.

It comes after Lewis performed a sold-out gig in Dublin’s 3Arena on Monday night.

