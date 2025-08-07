Lewis Capaldi reveals how he REALLY feels about ex-girlfriend who went on to win Love Island

Lewis Capaldi has revealed how he really feels about his ex-girlfriend, former Love Island winner Paige Turley.

The Scottish singer dated the reality star when they were teenagers, years before she won the winter version of Love Island alongside her then-boyfriend Finley Tapp.

Speaking on New York-based radio station Z100 this week, Lewis poked fun at their failed romance, and how it hit headlines when she appeared on the ITV dating show back in 2020.

While speaking to a listener live on-air, Lewis said: “Let me just ask you one question…

“Are you gonna break up with me and then a couple years later go on a reality TV program in the UK and then win it so that I have to be subjected to reliving my breakup over and over again?”

The host then said to Lewis: “Back up, back up, did this happen?”

Lewis nodded, and replied: “My ex-girlfriend from back home went on Love Island and won it.”

“Yeah, Paige, she’s a lovely girl by the way,” he clarified, before adding: “I’m only joking about all that stuff. I mean it did happen…”

“That’s exactly what happened. But yeah, she went on and won it and now she’s just famous in the UK.”

Paige shot to fame on the first ever winter edition of Love Island in 2020, which was filmed in South Africa.

The Scottish star won the show with Finn Tapp, but the pair split in 2023 after three years together.

Lewis dated Paige between 2014 and 2016, after meeting at their local college in Motherwell.

It’s believed their split inspired him to write his debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, and his hit song Someone You Loved is rumoured to be about Paige.

Thankfully, Lewis has now moved on and has since found love with influencer Remy O’Brien.

Meanwhile, Paige is currently dating Kieran Tumilowicz, a scaffolder from her hometown.