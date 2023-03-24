Lewis Capaldi opens up about battle with medical condition: ‘I’m alive and living’

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he’s been battling vertigo.

The medical condition is the sensation that you, or the environment around you, is moving or spinning.

The Scottish singer revealed his latest health struggle while attending a special screening for his upcoming Netflix documentary at Glasgow’s Everyman Cinema on Thursday.

Lewis told his fans: “I’m alive and living. I’ve not been very well.”

“I’ve got vertigo. So I’m spinning but I’m smiling.”

“I’m not dying so it’s good. I did think I was for a couple of days but luckily I’m here.”

The trailer for Lewis’ Netflix documentary was released earlier this month.

Set to be released globally on April 5, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now will arrive ahead of his highly anticipated second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent – which is out May 19.

Directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman, this all-access film will see Lewis at a pivotal moment in his career.

The film will give fans a glimpse into his personal life and defining year, his struggle to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he’s ever known with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet.

Watch the full trailer here: