Lewis Capaldi makes heartbreaking confession about his 2023 Glastonbury performance

Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he convulsed before going on stage at Glastonbury in 2023, which went on to be his last performance before a two year hiatus.

The singer has been extremely open about his struggles with anxiety and Tourette syndrome – which caused him not to finish his set at the festival that year.

Now speaking on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, Lewis shared that his 2023 Glastonbury performance was not the worst episode he suffered at the time.

“A few weeks prior to that show we were playing in Chicago, and I had a very similar episode – probably even worse,” he said.

“I couldn’t come back and finish a song. I was backstage convulsing and having this crazy panic attack. Way worse than what happened at Glastonbury.”

Reflecting on this difficult period, he admitted: “At Glastonbury, when I came off stage, it was weird. I had this feeling of ‘Everything’s alright now. I can actually go and get help and fix myself for the next two years.'”

The 28-year-old feels that it was “probably the best thing that’s ever happened” to him as it forced him to take a step back, and focus on his health and well-being.

However, the Scotland native worried that his time away from the spotlight would affect him being offered opportunities.

“Someone upstairs was like, ‘This has to happen now, otherwise…’ I don’t want to think about where I’d be if I’d continued,” he candidly shared.

He explained that it was weekly therapy sessions that helped him recover, while also revealing that he’s now taking antipsychotic medication after switching from antidepressants, as the latter was causing him to feel “so low.”

“I really wanted to come back and do Glastonbury as a mental win – to finish the thing that I couldn’t finish before.”

This comes after Lewis shared a new health update with fans after announcing his comeback tour, saying that it’s all “about how I respond to anxiety.”

The singer made his return to music three weeks ago during an emotional performance at Glastonbury.

This came almost two years after he broke down on the same stage.

However, he shared that after taking a step back from the spotlight and the “pressures” of the job, he is now “doing much better.”

Speaking on a Livestream, he told fans: “I’m not on antidepressants anymore.”

He continued: “I was f*****g hard to get off it. You could say I survived getting off Sertraline, but let’s not get into that.”

“This is happy stuff, I’m trying to share less […] I’ve felt the best I’ve felt in a long time through therapy.”

“I think I will always be an anxious person, accepting that’s always going to be there for me is a big thing. It’s about how I respond to anxiety.”