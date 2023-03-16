Lewis Capaldi gets candid about his mental health battle in trailer for his Netflix documentary

The trailer for Lewis Capaldi’s Netflix upcoming documentary is here.

Set to be released globally on April 5th, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now will arrive ahead of his highly anticipated second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent – which is out May 19th.

Directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman, this all-access film will see Lewis at a pivotal moment in his career.

The film will give fans a glimpse into his personal life and defining year, his struggle to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he’s ever known with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet.

In the emotional trailer, the Scottish singer admits: “I’ve never been more insecure in my life than I am now. And I think that’s got worse the more success I’ve got.”

He also says: “My anxiety is out of control. I feel like I’m in a race against the clock to get my mental health in order. Other people are depending on me to get better, and I know that I can.”

Watch the full trailer below: