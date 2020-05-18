Lewis Capaldi confirms release of second album

The singer has finished writing his new record

Lewis Capaldi has admitted that he hopes his second album “will be out at some point next year.”

The 23-year-old revealed details about his highly-awaited second album with his fans.

Lewis shared the news with his followers during a Q&A. “I have 11 songs for the new album now,” he confirmed.

“Hopefully it will be out at some point next year.”

The Someone You Loved hitmaker explained that he still had nightmares his second LP.

“I have nightmares about it, I wake up in cold sweats,” he told Music Week.

“I think the best way to do it is just…walk in, write the songs, sing the songs and f***k off. I never [understood] this thing where people go, ‘Next album, I’m going to change it up completely.”

“I haven’t given that a f***king thought, because it doesn’t seem like a natural thing to do.”

“With my second album, I’m not going to over-complicate it, I’m just going to go in, write songs, they sound like what they sound like and then put it out.”

The Glasgow singer launched his debut record Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent in May last year and it received critical acclaim.

