Lewis Capaldi announces he’s taking a break from social media in lengthy statement

Lewis Capaldi has announced that he is taking a break from social media.

The self-proclaimed ‘King of TikTok’ often shares hilarious videos and photos of himself across social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram.

The Scottish singer revealed that he would be taking time away from the platforms to focus on his music.

The 24-year-old released a lengthy statement reflecting on the highlights of his career from 2020, writing: “Honestly been the most incredible few years and it means the world to have the support of you all.”

“Going to f**k off now for a wee bit now to crack on and finish the second album,” he explained.

“Won’t be using any social media so you’ll have yo make do without me talking sh*te and constantly trying to take your money by flogging you something.

“Hope you all had a lovely Christmas and New Year and I’ll see you big lovely b****rds later in the year with some new music that I imagine will be universally panned by critics and will fail to be as commercially successful as my last outing.

“Thus spelling the beginning of the end of the 15 minutes of fame that quite frankly, I never deserved in the first place. It’s all very exciting. Love you, stay safe and bye for now.”