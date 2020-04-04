Lewis Burton shares unseen photo of him and Caroline Flack as he continues to mourn her death

Lewis Burton shares unseen photo of him and Caroline Flack as he...

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has shared an unseen photo of the pair, as he continues to mourn her death.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 27-year-old shared an old photo of him and Caroline kissing.

Lewis simply added the caption, “I miss you,” alongside a broken heart emoji.

Lewis’ post comes almost one month after Caroline was laid to rest during a private funeral on March 10.

Caroline was sadly found dead at her flat in London on February 15, months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting Lewis.

It’s believed Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.