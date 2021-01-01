Lewis Burton shares first photos with girlfriend Lottie Tomlinson

He gushed about his other half on social media

Lewis Burton has shared his first photos with new girlfriend Lottie Tomlinson, nearly one year after Caroline Flack’s tragic death.

Lewis, 28, and the Louis Tomlinson’s younger sister, confirmed they were dating five months after his girlfriend at the time Caroline died by suicide.

Looking loved up, the pair posed for pics on both of their accounts.

Gushing about his love, the former tennis pro wrote: “You’re one of a kind, Happy New Year.” With Lottie commenting: “I love you.”

The posts comes after Lottie revealed she “definitely” wants children and is planning on having five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Burton (@mrlewisburton)

They have since been pictured passionately kissing, as well as sharing an animated exchange, which looked like an argument.

Lewis and influencer Lottie grew even closer as the pair spent lockdowns together in London.

The couple found solace in each other as they both grieved, while Lewis has been dealing with Caroline’s death Lottie lost her mother Johannah in 2016 aged 43, following a leukaemia battle.

While in 2019, Lottie’s sister Félicité died accidentally at the age of 18, overdosing on cocaine, Xanax and painkillers.