Lewis Burton marks Caroline Flack’s birthday with throwback clip

Lewis Burton has paid tribute to Caroline Flack on what would have been her 41st birthday.
On February 15, the presenter tragically took her own life, months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis.
During an inquest into her death, a coroner ruled that Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.
Marking Caroline’s birthday today, Lewis took to his Instagram Stories to share a black-and-white clip with the star, writing: “Happy birthday up there. Miss you x”.
The inquest into Caroline’s death revealed that she had left a handwritten note addressed to Lewis in her home.
In a written statement, Lewis said Caroline was “very upset, in fact devastated” the last time he saw her, and that she was “not in a good place emotionally”.
“What was worrying her most was the police case and losing her presenting job on Love Island, plus not being able to see me,” he added.
Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the “show trial”, knowing how vulnerable she was.
After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.
In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.
If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.