Leona Lewis reveals plans to start a family: ‘I would very much like to adopt’

The X Factor winner opened up about starting a family with husband Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis reveals plans to start a family: ‘I would very much...

Leona Lewis has revealed that she would “very much like to adopt” a child.

The singer tied the knot with her long-term love Dennis Jauch last year, exchanging vows in a stunning outdoor ceremony in Italy.

The X Factor winner opened up about her plans to start a family, admitting she was opting for adoption for a sweet and personal reason.

“I do want children, but Dennis and I have also talked about adopting,” she told The Telegraph’s Stella magazine.

View this post on Instagram 10 years strong ❤️ A post shared by Leona Lewis 🎼 (@leonalewis) on Oct 6, 2020 at 4:44pm PDT

“My mum grew up in a children’s home, no one adopted her as a child, and I would very much like to adopt,” Leona explained.

“I’m still figuring things out. If it was up to my husband, we would have had kids yesterday.”

Leona rose to fame after winning the 2006 version of the popular singing contest, and started dating Dennis in 2010 when he was working as a backup dancer on her tour.

Sharing stunning photos from her wedding day last year, Leona wrote: “I will cherish this day for a lifetime 🌸

“9 years ago this amazing man walked into my life and last weekend we said ‘I do’ surrounded by the people we love.

“From our family style dinner in the vineyards of Tuscany to our ceremony in the small chapel that sheltered us from the storm outside, to the all night singing & dance party ✨ every moment was a gift of love.”