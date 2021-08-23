Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomes twins with fiancé Andre Gray

The couple got engaged last May

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has welcomed twins with her fiancé Andre Gray.

The Little Mix star shared the exciting news via Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of her newborns.

She captioned the post: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… 🥺🖤 Our Cubbies are here 😍🖤16/08/21 🖤”

Leigh-Anne and Andre got engaged in May last year, and announced their pregnancy on May 4 via Instagram.

The news comes just one day after Leigh-Anne’s Little Mix co-star Perrie Edwards announced the birth to her first child with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Perrie also shared the news on Instagram, writing: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️”

