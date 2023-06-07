Leigh-Anne Pinnock teases first solo single since Little Mix split

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has teased her first ever solo single.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the mum-of-two shared a peek of her music video with her 10 million followers, writing: “#leighanneiscoming.”

The new track is titled DSL.

Leigh-Anne’s Little Mix bandmates took to the comments section to show their support.

Perrie Edwards wrote: “Omg. I dieeeeeeeeeeee. The visuals. The vocals. The lewkkkk!”

Meanwhile Jade Thirwall said: “WE ARE READYYYYYYY ❤️‍🔥.”

Leigh-Anne is rumoured to have married her footballer beau Andre Gray in Jamaica earlier this week.

The couple, who got engaged in 2020, recently jetted off to the Caribbean country with their twins.

According to The UK Mirror, Leigh-Anne and Andre tied the knot at a beachfront location surrounded by family and friends.

The bride reportedly wore a figure-hugging white gown and her hair in a bun, while her groom wore a white shirt and a pair of fitted grey trousers.

