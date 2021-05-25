Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘so upset’ after £40k engagement ring is stolen from her home

The Little Mix star got engaged to her footballer beau last May

Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘so upset’ after £40k engagement ring is stolen from her...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is reportedly “so upset” after her £40k engagement ring was allegedly stolen from her home.

The Little Mix star, who is expecting her first child, got engaged to her footballer beau Andre Gray last May on their four-year anniversary.

According to The Sun, the ring was stolen from their home in Surrey earlier this month, when they had people in to help them move house.

A source told the newspaper: “Leigh-Anne is distraught. It was her engagement ring that was stolen which, obviously, had huge sentimental value.”

“She accidentally left it out and when she came back, it was gone. It’s hugely upsetting anyone can behave in this manner.”

“Leigh-Anne and Andre are doing all they can to get to the bottom of it, and get their ring back. It’s not about the money — it’s the principle.”

“Leigh-Anne was going mad. She was so upset and furious that someone would do that as well. She doesn’t need the stress.”

“The ring is a symbol of their love, so she was super careful about what she did with it during the move. Leigh-Anne and Andre both feel gutted, properly betrayed, of course you would.”

Surrey Police also released a statement on the robbery, saying: “Officers were called on May 13 after reports of a theft where an engagement ring was taken.”

“The theft is believed to have taken place between 8am and 6pm. Inquiries remain ongoing.”