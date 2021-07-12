The siblings announced their pregnancies just weeks apart

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows off her baby bump at older sister’s baby shower

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has showed off her baby bump at her older sister’s baby shower.

The Little Mix star is expecting her first child with her fiancé André Gray, while her sister Sairah is expecting her second child.

Sairah hosted her baby shower over the weekend, and took to Instagram to share photos from the occasion.

She captioned the post: “Such a beautiful day surrounded by my beautiful nearest and dearests. Thank you to everyone who made my baby shower so special ❤️”.

Leigh-Anne and Sairah announced their pregnancies just weeks apart.

Taking to Instagram last month, Sairah shared a sweet tribute to her singer sister.

She wrote: “Grow together , work together , build a charity together , get pregnant together, raise future Pinnock’s together. #sisterlove.”

Leigh-Anne’s Little Mix band mate Perrie Edwards is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Their announcement came just days after Leigh-Anne announced she was expecting with fiancé Andre Gray.

The band mates recently showcased their bumps at the Brit awards, where Little Mix won Best British Group.

