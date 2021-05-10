Home UK Showbiz Leigh-Anne Pinnock praises ‘incredible’ Meghan Markle after ‘brave’ Oprah interview

"I think she's amazing."

By
Grace Flannery
-
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has praised “incredible” Meghan Markle after “brave” Oprah interview.

The Little Mix star, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray, branded the Duchess “amazing” for speaking out about the racism she allegedly experienced during her time as a senior working royal.

The singer, who will open up about her experience with racism in the music industry in an upcoming BBC Three documentary, told the MailOnline: “I mean what a brave and an incredible thing to do to speak out like that. I think she’s amazing.”

