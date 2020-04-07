Lauren Pope shows off growing baby bump – as she remains in lockdown

The reality star explained how she is navigating pregnancy in isolation

Lauren Pope shows off growing baby bump – as she remains in...

Lauren Pope has revealed her growing baby bump – as she continues to stay in lockdown in the UK.

The former TOWIE star, who quit the show after nine years, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tony Keterman.

Lauren,37, took to Instagram and showed off her blossoming baby bump.

“Bump watch 🤰🏼🤰🏼🤰🏼,” she captioned the post.

“Not quite how I imagined pregnancy would be but isolation isn’t so bad, at least I will be well rested by the time baby arrives!”

The TV star proceeded to thank her “amazing” mummy network for keeping her sane during the pandemic.

“Keeping me sane is all the amazing women over on the Facebook group I’ve set up called 👉🏼 The Mum Space,” she added.

“It’s basically a safe space for any mums or mums to be during lockdown to be able to chat to each other, ask Q’s, talk about our anxieties & vent if we want to! 📲.”

“We now have an insta page @themumspace as we weren’t able to do live chats with some of the experts I organised via FB on the group so those will take place on here instead 🤰🏼.”

Fans of the mother-to-be were quick to praise her in the comment section.

“Amazing group 😘 thank you Lauren! It’s so nice to have a mummy group that isnt b**chy! Just helpful, kind lovely advice and ladies,” one follower wrote.

“So beautiful glad you’re taking time to rest lots on lockdown 😍🙏,” another commented.

Lauren also revealed to her fans that she is 24 weeks pregnant.⠀

