Lauren Goodger shares cryptic post about having ‘no support’ amid ‘traumatic time’

Lauren Goodger has shared a cryptic post about having “no support” amid her recent “traumatic time”.

Earlier this month, the former TOWIE star was reportedly taken to the hospital following an incident which occurred after her baby daughter Lorena’s funeral, which left her with a broken eye socket.

Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was arrested on suspicion of assault but was later released on bail.

Lauren has remained mostly quiet on social media since the tragic death of Lorena, with the exception of paying tribute to her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean who also tragically passed away following a horrific car crash in Turkey last month.

However, on Thursday, she broke her silence on the past couple of tragedy-ridden weeks, as she thanked her fans for all of their messages.

The 35-year-old has since taken to her Instagram story to share two cryptic quotes, which seemingly allude to her estranged boyfriend Charles.

One post read: “No support was all the motivation I needed,” while the other read: “What ain’t real won’t last, so I let everything play out”.

A statement issued by the Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 25-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault on August 4.

Charles, who has since contacted The Sun to deny attacking the 35-year-old, was bailed on suspicion of assaulting her.

He was reportedly held all day by police in East London before being released on bail at 3am.

Charles phoned the outlet hours after the story broke and said, “There’s a completely different side to stuff.”

However, a source previously told the outlet that “Lauren is absolutely terrified. This has shaken her badly.”

More recently, a source told Closer that Lauren had “moved into a new home” since the tragic events, seeking a “fresh start”.

Lauren and Charles, who are parents to one-year-old Larose, welcomed their second daughter Lorena together last month.

The former TOWIE star shared the devastating news of their daughter’s passing on Instagram at the time.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her holding her baby’s hand, Lauren wrote: “👼Lorena👼 R.I.P 08.07.22.”

“She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me 👼”

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken 💔”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Rose Goodger (@laurengoodger)

Lauren continued: “I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet 💔💔💔”

“Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…”

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My 👼 Lorena I love you so much 💔”