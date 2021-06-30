Laura Whitmore points out uncanny resemblance between Love Island star and famous actress

Laura Whitmore points out uncanny resemblance between Love Island star and famous...

Laura Whitmore has pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Love Island star Chloe Burrows and actress Lucy Punch.

The 43-year-old is best known for starring in Ella Enchanted, St. Trinians, and most recently Motherland on BBC Two.

Taking to Instagram, Love Island host Laura shared a photo of Lucy, alongside the caption: “Chloe??!!!!! #loveisland.”

Chloe entered the Love Island villa as a late arrival at the end of the first episode, and she’s already caused a stir.

The 25-year-old will couple up with one of the boys during tonight’s show, and the female Islander left single will be booted off the Island immediately.

Love Island continues Wednesday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

