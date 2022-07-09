Laura Whitmore admits she was ‘starstruck’ by THIS Love Island star

Love Island host Laura Whitmore has admitted she was “starstruck” by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu when she met her at the Casa Amor recoupling.

The 37-year-old revealed she hadn’t met the actress before, as she wasn’t part of the original line-up.

Speaking on Capital FM, Laura laughingly admitted, “I got starstruck when she walked in… She’s very good, like her reactions.”

Laura admitted to watching Ekin-Su in her “peripheral”, while she was questioning Mollie Salmon about her connection with Davide.

The Turkish actress pushed her hand jokingly away from Davide after the revelation, and Laura said, “I was like ‘Yes, Ekin-Su.'”

“I’m also like, I’ve seen you having a little fiddle as well, so I love it, like the hypocrisy of it all,” she joked about the 27-year-old’s heat-of-the-moment fondling under the sheets with bombshell George Tasker.

Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp pressed Laura for her prediction of the 2022 series winners.

The Bray native said she believes Gemma and Luca “seem to be” one of the strongest couple, who will get to the final but doesn’t think they’ll win.

However, Laura revealed she thinks Ekin-Su and Davide could win the series.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

