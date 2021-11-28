Laura Anderson shares plans to get engaged and start a family with Dane Bowers

Laura Anderson has shared her plans to get engaged and start a family with Dane Bowers.

The Love Island star rekindled her romance with Dane earlier this year, three years after they broke-up, and the couple are currently living together in Dubai.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the Scottish reality star revealed she has already started looking at engagement rings, and is hoping Dane will propose in the new year.

She said: “We’ve looked at rings and done all that, it would be nice to get engaged eventually… So hopefully he’ll take me somewhere nice in the New Year, you never know… no pressure!”

“I feel bad for guys, like having to plan stuff like that… I feel like I’m hard to surprise and hard to please, God help him.”

“I’m like: ‘You know, I really like fireworks’, I’m trying to give him these random hints and he’s like: ‘Are you telling me that because you think I’m going to do that when I propose to you?’ Oh dear! I trust he’ll do everything his way and the right way!”

Opening up about their romance, Laura said: “We were obviously together before, which was a completely different vibe and energy, you know. I don’t know, I think maybe just a switch changed in him.”

“I think for me, definitely getting older, I just wanted that commitment and that stability and he’s just given me that. As I say, we just spend a lot of time together, we just want the same things and he supported me moving back here [Dubai] because I really wasn’t sure career wise if it was right for me.

“I thought, you know, I really need to sort of reinvent myself and do something that’s going to make sense out here. I’ve been putting a few of my business ideas in place and because he obviously wants me to be here with him, he has supported me with that as well. So yeah, without sounding a bit smug, I kind of feel like I deserve the happiness but it is going well.”

The 32-year-old added: “Don’t get me wrong, we annoy each other sometimes living together but I think that is just to be expected you know in a relationship.”

“But it is really good. It is definitely a slower, more chilled pace life here [Dubai], which I’m kind of enjoying. Setting up a home and we’re trying to have a family, and stuff like that, so it’s just kind of… hopefully everything goes to plan!”

Laura also revealed she and Dane hope to work together in the future, saying: “There’s loads of things that we kind of want to do together, maybe TV wise, podcast wise, like we’ve got lots of ideas.”

“We definitely support each other and our careers, we big each other up, so I think… it’s almost like working with a friend, you’ve got that kind of friendship as well.”