Late Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy chokes back tears as she bakes him a birthday cake

Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of the late Liam Payne, was seen holding back tears as she baked him a cake for what would have been his 32nd birthday.

The One Direction star tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last year.

The influencer, 26, shared a video to Instagram of her mixing the ingredients together as well as a post to mark the date.

She wrote: “Happy birthday Liam, I know you still have the sweetest tooth in heaven… I tried my best here but it’s the thought that counts enjoy.”

Kate looked visibly upset carrying out the culinary act, her eyes clearly filling with tears throughout.

Once complete, the internet personality heartbreakingly blew out a singular candle and shared a slice of the cake with her dog Nala, whom she shared with Liam.

Kate’s followers posted comforting messages like: “Happy Birthday Liam. I’m really sure, he would love that cake. He’s always by your side.”

Kate wrote: “My dearest Liam, it breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times.”

“I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday. Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many- especially to me.”

I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there. I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together.”

“But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength. I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much.”

The pair were in a relationship for almost two years, making their red carpet debut as a couple in 2022.

In February of this year a court in Argentina dropped charges of criminal negligence against three of the five people who had been charged in connection with Payne’s death.

The medical cause of death given was polytrauma, multiple traumatic injuries to a person’s body and organ systems.