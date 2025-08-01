Lady Eliza Spencer gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Channing Millerd

The late Princess Diana’s niece Lady Eliza Spencer has gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Channing Millerd.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, as Channing appeared to have proposed cliffside before the pair enjoyed a romantic dinner for two.

The pair were holidaying in Santorini in Greece, and Eliza wrote in the caption of the sweet snaps shared: “Forever and Ever❤️.”

In the first photo, the 33-year-old smiles with her hand on Channing’s neck as she flashes her engagement ring.

Another photo shows her husband-to-be down on one knee, with Eliza – sporting a red dress and flip-flops – kneeling beside him with a hand covering her mouth.

Channing then took to his Instagram story to re-share the photos, setting them to an instrumental version of “Stand By Me.”

Eliza’s twin sister, Lady Amelia, was among the first to congratulate them, commenting on the post just moments after it was posted.

“The best news everrrrrrrr,” she wrote.

In a second comment, she added, “I couldn’t be happier for you both! The BEST NEWS IN THE WORLD. I love you both with all my heart! The perfect couple and dream engagement.”

The twins and their partners are often spotted together at public events, including Royal Ascot.