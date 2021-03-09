Lacey Turner reveals her newborn son’s unique name

Lacey Turner has revealed her newborn son’s unique name.

The EastEnders star welcomed her second “miracle” child with husband Matt Kay last moth.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the actress announced her baby boy’s name – Trilby Fox Kay, who she described as a “dream”.

“I knew a girl once and her sister was called Trilby Fox and I always thought it was such a cool name, and I quite liked it for a boy, so I’ve had it in my head for a really long time”

“It’s nice because when people say, ‘What’s his name?’ you say, ‘Trilby, like the hat.’ When we had Dusty, we said, ‘Dusty, like Dusty Springfield,'” Lacey explained, referring to her daughter.

At the time, Lacey described her pregnancy as a “miracle”, as she suffered two devastating miscarriages before she fell pregnant with Dusty in 2018.

Opening up about holding her newborn for the first time, the soap star said: “It was amazing. We’re so lucky to have gone on our journey and to come out the other end with two healthy babies, and especially to have one of each. We feel really grateful.”