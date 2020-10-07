Kris Boyson makes shocking claims about Katie Price – after she accused him of ‘using her for fame’

The personal trainer has lashed out at Katie on social media

Kris Boyson has made some shocking claims about Katie Price, after she accused him of “using her for fame”.

The former couple dated on-and-off for two years, before they called it quits last November.

In a video posted on his Instagram Story, the 31-year-old said he’s sick of being “constantly trolled” by the former glamour model.

Kris said: “I’ve come on here today just to set the record straight, I’ll be careful with what I say as I’m not out here to destroy anyone’s career, which I could quite easily do but I’m not that sort of person…”

“I am not fame-hungry and I’m not trying to make money, or I could have sold it all to the press. I didn’t want to do this, I’ve never done it before – I’ve always been very amicable through everything… But how much more can I take?”

Kris went on to slam Katie’s claims that he didn’t care for her kids – 18-year-old Harvey, 15-year-old Junior, 13-year-old Princess, seven-year-old Jett, and six-year-old Bunny.

He said: “Their dads will vouch for this as they’ve acknowledged it before; I treated every one of those kids as though they were my own.”

“Let’s not even talk about Harv; I was there 24/7 for that kid and gave him every bit of support and helped him out in every way I could.”

Kris alleged: “I’m not here to ruin anyone or open a can of worms but remember that whole weekend that you went to that hotel with that Drury fella? Who was looking after the kids?”

“Who was building them new bedrooms and working my ass off between work to make your kids comfortable in my house? I wouldn’t want to start touching on the endless nights that staying out was more important than coming home to the kids.”

Kris also hit out at Katie for calling his new girlfriend, Bianca Gascoigne, a “Z-lister”.

“I don’t know why you’re bringing Bianca into this, I don’t know what she’s done to you – she’s done nothing wrong,” he said.

“You’re supposedly happy, so move on quietly like I have done, and I wish you two guys all the best,” he added.

Kris was responding to comments Katie made about him underneath an Instagram post about her and new boyfriend Carl Woods on Tuesday.

In a now-deleted comment, Katie said: “I was completely fooled by Kris who set up pap pictures behind my back, bought me a ring he took back, wouldn’t give back my gym equipment he uses to run his business with, wouldn’t give back Harvey’s log cabin…”

“He never stuck up for me, always wanted to be in my TV show, wanted to do photo shoots with me yet i refuse, he was very un-loyal, introduced me to the man who totally wrecked my house and fly-tipped and stole off me, and behind my back trying to crack a deal making money behind my back!”

She added: “Made out he had money but hasn’t a pot to piss in I paid for things! He acted as if he was into the kids and total wasn’t, then went for a z lister who had been with my exes who is also fame hungry they deserve each other and guess what he us the past and can stay there!” [sic]

Goss.ie have contacted Katie Price’s rep for comment.

