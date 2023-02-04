Kit Harrington announces he’s expecting his second child with wife Rose Leslie

Kit Harrington has announced he’s expecting his second child with his wife Rose Leslie.

The 36-year-old shared the news during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Game of Thrones star said of his son: “He is about the get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister.”

Kit Harrington e Rose Leslie no red carpet do #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/qWwgLMWTdz — Séries TV Show BR (@SeriesTWBZ) January 6, 2020

Kit continued: “You know with the first baby, you’re like, walking on clouds and dancing through fields and daisies for nine months? Well, the man is anyway.”

“This time, the reality check comes much shorter and you get practical, like, real quick.”

The Game of Thrones star revealed they had been trying to explain to their toddler about his new sibling, but that he “doesn’t quite conceptually understand it just yet”.

The 36-year-old said: “We are trying to get him ready for it and we point at Rose’s belly and we say, ‘Mummy’s baby, mummy’s baby’, and he points at his tummy and goes, ‘My baby, my baby.'”

Kit and Rose played on-screen love interests in Game of Thrones, and began dating in 2011.

The couple tied the knot on June 23, 2018.

They welcomed their first child together, a son whose name has yet to be revealed, in January 2021.