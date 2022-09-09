King Charles mentions Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in first address as monarch

King Charles mentioned Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in his first televised address as monarch on Friday evening, in wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The British monarch sadly passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

The Queen’s eldest son Charles immediately ascended to the throne after she died, making him King Charles III.

In his first address as the King of England on Friday at 6pm, Charles paid tribute to his “beloved mother”, who was Britain’s longest serving monarch.

During his speech, the new sovereign expressed his “love” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, amid ongoing tension between them and the Royal family.

In a brief but poignant statement, King Charles said: “I express my love for Prince Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

“My mother’s promise of a life long service, I renew it all to you today” King Charles pays tribute to “beloved mama”, speaks of “loving help” from “darling wife Camilla”, confirms William and Kate’s new titles: Prince and Princess of Wales, expresses love for Harry and Meghan. pic.twitter.com/DYeng926PH — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 9, 2022

Just last week, it was reported that the Royal family were “not happy” with Meghan’s latest interviews with The Cut and on her new podcast Archetypes.

Harry and Meghan controversially quit life as senior working Royals in March 2020, and have since moved to California – where they live with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

Since then, the couple have ruffled a lot of feathers within the Royal family.

Last March, the Sussexes made shocking claims about the Institution during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview, Harry claimed his father stopped taking his calls and cut him off financially.

The couple also alleged there were “concerns and conversations” within the Institution about the colour of their son’s skin before he was born.