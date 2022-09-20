King Charles III returns to Scotland to continue mourning the death of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III has returned to Scotland to continue mourning the death of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch passed away peacefully on September 8 aged 96, at her Scottish estate on Balmoral in Aberdeenshire.

The late Queen was laid to rest on Monday, September 19 alongside her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021.

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II’s death plunged the UK into a national 10-day period of mourning, which concluded at 11.59pm on September 19, the day of her state funeral.

However, the Royal Family now have their own mourning to observe, to pay their respects to their beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

King Charles III, who ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, set the length of this mourning period to 17 days.

With seven more days to go, the Royal Family’s official mourning period is set to conclude on September 26.

King Charles III has since flown to Scotland and is expected to land in Aberdeen around lunchtime.

The 73-year-old left RAF Northolt on the private jet with his wife, the Queen Consort Camilla by his side.

While in the Highlands, the monarch is expected to visit the Balmoral estate, where his beloved mother died 12 days ago.

It has been reported that Charles may also spend time at his home at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate, which he inherited from his grandmother the Queen Mother following her death in 2002.