Kimberley Walsh admits grieving Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding is a ‘daily challenge’

Kimberley Walsh has said grieving her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding is a “daily challenge”.

The singer sadly passed away on September 5 at the age of 39, after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer last year.

Speaking to Psychologies magazine about Sarah’s death, Kimberley said: “I can’t lie, it absolutely knocked us all for six and the grieving is a daily challenge.”

“I deal with it day to day and, for me, that’s about checking in with everyone, especially Sarah’s mum, and making sure that they’re OK too.”

“It’s going to take time, and it’s very, very tough,” she added.

The 40-year-old said her two oldest sons understand that Sarah is “with the angels” and said it was “heartbreaking” when Sarah held her youngest son Nate just months before her death in September.

Sarah would have turned 40 on November 17, and Kimberley turned 40 just three days later.

Taking to Instagram to mark her late friend’s milestone birthday, Kimberley wrote: “Today is a very strange day. We have celebrated so many birthdays together over the years so this feels very surreal.”

“I hoped with all my heart that we would be celebrating our 40th’s together too as we planned. You ALWAYS brought the party and I have spent today reflecting and reliving all the amazing memories we made 💫💫💫.”

