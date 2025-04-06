Kim Woodburn reignites feud with Holly Willoughby years on from This Morning clash

Kim Woodburn has reignited her long-standing feud with Holly Willoughby, years on from their infamous clash on This Morning.

The 83-year-old former celebrity cleaner has rekindled her long-running conflict with the 44-year-old This Morning host in the wake of Dancing On Ice’s cancellation after 19 years.

On This Morning, Kim famously clashed with Holly and Phillip Schofield about her experience on Celebrity Big Brother.

Appearing on This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Kim ended up getting into an argument with Phil as she claimed he “didn’t know” what he was talking about and accused him of bullying her.

Now, Kim has confessed to Express Online, that she believes Holly’s success on television is mainly due to Philip Scofield.

Kim quipped: ‘I’m going to say something to you, and I won’t change my mind. When a presenter gets a job, you always hope they will choose the right person for that job, and unfortunately, in my opinion, Holly Willoughby is useless.”

“For 14 years, Holly was on This Morning with Phil, and you tell me, any time that you can recall that she ever said to Phil on that show, ‘I’m sorry, Phil, I don’t agree with you!’ Not once! She got a career on Phil. That is how she got her career and her money. “

Kim continued: “She was then on that Dancing On Ice, and she’s useless! Once again, standing hands together in front of her, saying, ‘Oh yes’. She doesn’t do anything! I mean, I had my problems with Phil, but let’s face it, he was extremely entertaining. But she got a job with Phil and turned on him, and her career.”

Kim previously referred to Holly as “one little b**ch” and demanded that she be fired from This Morning

When asked what her problem with Holly was, Kim replied: “Look, I’ve worked with Holly, I’ve been on the sofa with them three or four times.”

“I never liked the way she behaved and I never liked the way she opted out of everything – I couldn’t stand it.”