Kerry Katona shares update on Covid-19 battle – after getting second positive test

Kerry Katona has shared an update on her battle with coronavirus, after getting a second positive test.

The Atomic Kitten star and her fiancé Ryan Mahoney tested positive on December 18, and nearly one month on is still battling the deadly virus.

Writing in her column for new! magazine this week, the 40-year-old admitted she and Ryan thought they were “dying” over the Christmas, after experiencing “awful” symptoms.

The mother-of-five wrote: “I’m still struggling with coronavirus. I’ve had another test and I’m still positive.”

“I felt so bad over Christmas. Me and Ryan literally thought we were dying — it was awful,” Kerry continued.

“I actually felt alright on Christmas Day and thought I was on the mend, but every now and then I’ll start to feel weak, and I’ve got a terrible chesty cough and a sore throat.

“I think if I was still a smoker, I’d be in ICU by now,” she confessed, adding: “I’m just trying to act as normal as possible, even though I don’t feel it.”

The news comes after Kerry admitted she was “sick of being sick”.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the Atomic Kitten star posted a photo of herself looking glum, alongside the caption: “COVID please f*** off now!!!!!!🤬😷

“Not only am I sick of being sick I’m sick of the lack of motivation I have and it’s bloody making feel extremely depressed!

“My get up has definitely got up and gone… probably gone to Dubai with the rest of the other f***ers! F*** OFFFFFF!!! Sorry for swearing.”

In another post, Kerry shared a screenshot of her second positive result, after she got tested again on January 5th.

The former I’m A Celeb winner wrote: “F*** off covid!! I’m sick of being sick. I’m sick of you f***ing with my mental health I’m sick of being so bloody tired all time!”

“I’m sick of this cough and this mass feeling in my chest! I’m just sick of you!!!!

Kerry joked: “I want a divorce!!!! Wait what sorry wrong drama just so use to saying that over the years! I want you out of my life NOW F*** OFF.”