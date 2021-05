Kerry Katona reveals she’s getting a boob reduction: ‘They’re bigger than my head!”

I want to share this news because many times over the years I literally felt suicidal, she confessed. BUT I never gave up! If I can turn things around and get back on top ANYONE can.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

Im not gonna lie Credit where credit due Im really proud of myself. DONT EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!!!! Doesnt matter if others dont believe in you just as long as you believe in yourself!

Thanking her fianc矇 Ryan, Kerry said: Thank you @ryanmahoney_7for always having faith in me even when I didnt. I love you#LOA#stateofmind

Even 6 years ago I never thought Id be where I am today! Its been bloody hard. Drugs, bankruptcy, bipolar, mental health, anxiety, divorces, breakdowns, car crash, TVs WOW I honestly never thought Id get through it all! But here I am.

Tell yourself every day you love yourself, tell yourself every day your worth it and never ever let other peoples opinions define you as a person! Learn from it all, move on and help others Oh and yes.. Im moving back up north .”

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker are taking a look back at our fave reality star couples from over the years.

If youre looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to theGosscastonSpotifyandiTunes.