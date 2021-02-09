Kerry Katona admits she didn’t feel ‘lovable’ after failed marriages

The Atomic Kitten star's upcoming marriage to Ryan Mahoney is set to be her fourth

Kerry Katona has admitted she didn’t feel “lovable” after her failed marriages.

The 40-year-old has been married three times before, with her upcoming wedding to Ryan Mahoney set to be her fourth.

The Atomic Kitten star’s first marriage was to Westlife singer Brian McFadden in 2002, with the former couple sharing two daughters – Molly and Lilly.

In 2007, the reality star married taxi driver Mark Croft, the father of her children Max and Heidi, before divorcing in 2011.

Kerry’s third husband George Kay tragically died in 2019, leaving behind their daughter DJ. The former couple split in 2017.

Kerry opened up about her marriages on Monday’s episode of The Six O’Clock Show with Martin King and Muireann O’Connell.

She told the hosts: “When I separated from George, who passed away, I felt a failure.”

“I thought that’s it for me, Brian didn’t love me, Mark didn’t love me, George didn’t love me, i’m done. I’m clearly not a lovable person.”

“Then I realised, of course I am lovable but why is it not working? Because I’m not loving myself.”

“My self-worth was down here and that’s why I was surrounding myself with the men I was marrying who were not good enough for me, but that’s where I thought I belonged.”

“I had to really really work on myself so i’d stop doing the same thing over and over again.”

Speaking about her new beau Ryan, Kerry said: “I met Ryan on a dating app and I’m not ashamed of that.”

“I don’t go out partying, I’ve got five kids. It’s not like I can ring somebody up and say ‘babysit?'”

“So I went on a day date with Ryan off a dating app and it was a real real slow burner for me. Whether you’ve been married, divorced, married, divorced, widowed – which I am all of – I kind of gave up.”

“Everybody deserves to fall in love and be loved. Fail your way to success is what I’ve done… You can knock me down but you can’t keep me down.”

“It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve failed at a relationship. We’re all entitled to be loved and be in love.”