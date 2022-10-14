Kelsey Parker thanks fans for their support after her first red carpet since the death of her husband Tom

Kelsey Parker has thanked fans for their support, after she walked her first red carpet since the death of her husband Tom.

The Wanted singer tragically passed away on March 30 aged 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.

His wife Kelsey attended the 2022 National Television Awards in London on Thursday, as his film ‘Inside My Head’ was nominated for Best Authored Documentary.

Kate Garraway took home the award on the night for her documentary Finding Derek – about her husband’s recent health battle.

On Friday afternoon, Kelsey took to her Instagram to share a sweet photo of her and Tom.

She wrote: “Just wanted to say thank you for all your support & votes for the NTAs. My inbox is full with lovely messages.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)



“Yesterday was a big, overwhelming day. Walking the red carpet solo – another first without Tom. As always I got my positivity on and went for it. Grateful to have had Tom’s parents and The Wanted boys by my side.”

“We may not have won but we still got a chance to celebrate Tom’s legacy. No matter the result he’ll always be our winner ❤️” the mum-of-two added.

Tom and Kelsey got engaged back in March 2016, and tied the knot two years later.

The couple share two children together – Aurelia Rose, 3, and Bodhi Thomas, 1.